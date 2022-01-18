Cat Token Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $9,159.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.31 or 0.00329094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008848 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001106 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000878 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.