Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Caterpillar worth $95,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,063,000 after acquiring an additional 276,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,094,000 after acquiring an additional 185,421 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,327,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.94.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $228.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.34 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

