CBC.network (CBC) Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and $76,546.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CBC.network has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00053935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

