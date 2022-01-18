Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Short Interest Up 59.6% in December

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the December 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
NYSE:CDR opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $332.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 92.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.
Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.
Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.