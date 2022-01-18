Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Short Interest Up 59.6% in December

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the December 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE:CDR opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $332.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 92.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

