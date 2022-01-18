Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $778.24 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $778.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $607.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $650.39 and a 200-day moving average of $711.97. The company has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $585.45 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.