Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $580.41

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $580.41 and last traded at $582.44, with a volume of 6454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $607.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $773.84.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $650.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $711.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

