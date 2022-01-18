Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $580.41

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $580.41 and last traded at $582.44, with a volume of 6454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $607.69.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $773.84.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $650.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $711.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.
In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
Featured Article: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.