Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chemed by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHE opened at $485.52 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

