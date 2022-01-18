Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.44. The stock had a trading volume of 150,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,278,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $129.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,801 shares of company stock worth $55,502,677 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.26.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

