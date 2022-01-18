Chevron Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, Truist Securities Forecasts (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Research analysts at Truist Securities boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chevron in a report released on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Shares of CVX opened at $128.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $129.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $5,067,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,801 shares of company stock worth $55,502,677 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

