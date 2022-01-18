Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,919 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,731,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,781,000 after purchasing an additional 579,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 564,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,775,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,862,000 after purchasing an additional 426,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

NYSE CIM opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.92. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.