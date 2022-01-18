China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Separately, Greenridge Global lifted their target price on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.37 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 2.91.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAS. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems in the third quarter worth $33,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

