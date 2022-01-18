Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in December

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CJEWY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of CJEWY stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

