CI Investments Inc. Acquires 89,789 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.3% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $336,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.07.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.41. 68,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,250. The company has a market capitalization of $204.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.65.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

