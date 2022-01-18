CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,124,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,089 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $111,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 381,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,917,219. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.