CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,432,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,139 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $145,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $157,794,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.77. 1,143,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,011,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

