CI Investments Inc. Has $205.45 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,312,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437,257 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $205,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

IWD traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $167.22. 185,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942,020. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.89 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

