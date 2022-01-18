CI Investments Inc. Has $232.48 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,146,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,849 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises 0.9% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CI Investments Inc. owned 4.55% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $232,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 224.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,972,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,999 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,535.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after acquiring an additional 646,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 158.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,711,000 after acquiring an additional 371,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,938,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,315,000 after acquiring an additional 222,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 494,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 191,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $57.58. The stock had a trading volume of 33,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,510. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $60.11.

