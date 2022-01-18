CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.43% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $116,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,511,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.40.

NYSE:LH traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.16. 10,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,180. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.85 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

