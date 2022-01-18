CI Investments Inc. Sells 73,180 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,103 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 73,180 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Adobe worth $162,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,343,473,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Adobe by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after buying an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $512.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $606.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $619.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $244.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

