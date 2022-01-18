CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,443 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Amundi purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $61,852,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after buying an additional 507,800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,140,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,985,000 after buying an additional 366,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,456,000 after buying an additional 331,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,101,000 after buying an additional 315,455 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $71.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.