CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 222 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Loews by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews stock opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.