CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $955,000 Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSIC opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

