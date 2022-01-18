CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 229.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 105.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

In other news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

