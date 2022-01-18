CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 478 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

NYSE SUI opened at $197.85 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.43 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

