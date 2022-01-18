CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEVA. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

