Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Down 34.6% in December

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the December 15th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cielo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th.

OTCMKTS CIOXY traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,220. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cielo has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 8.04%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0112 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.15%.

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

