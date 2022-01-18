Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $1,557,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 160,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,158,670. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $251.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

