Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 607.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,786 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $35,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 27.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,301,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $1,684,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Shares of DAR opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.12. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

