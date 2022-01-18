Citigroup Inc. Has $36.93 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,582 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $36,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $187.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.10 and a 200 day moving average of $178.87. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.09 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

