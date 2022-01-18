Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,530 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $31,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

