Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Trading Up 3.4%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s stock price was up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 1,388,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,131,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTXR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $223.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,158,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,652,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 586,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 225,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,852,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,898,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 909,255 shares in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.