City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Down 41.6% in December

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the December 15th total of 504,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,910. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $849.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 85.8% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 237,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 109,811 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 18.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 12.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 132,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIO. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

