CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.67 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for CME Group in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.82.

NASDAQ CME opened at $223.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.99 and a 200-day moving average of $212.49. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a 1-year low of $177.73 and a 1-year high of $232.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,545 shares of company stock worth $4,800,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 792,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

