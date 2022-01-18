Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,200 ($43.66) price objective on the stock.

CCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.93) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($38.89) to GBX 2,725 ($37.18) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,975 ($40.59).

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 2,663 ($36.34) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,523.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,566.29. The company has a market cap of £9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,125 ($28.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($38.34).

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($35.52), for a total value of £375,482.75 ($512,324.67). Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $63,354,425.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

