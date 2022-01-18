Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $21,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coherent by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $611,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,921,000 after buying an additional 376,293 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,013,000 after buying an additional 299,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Coherent by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after buying an additional 210,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Coherent by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $160,539,000 after buying an additional 51,999 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coherent to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.20.

COHR stock opened at $259.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 1.46. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.85 and a 1 year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.