Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

