Commerce Bank Has $233,000 Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 651.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $73,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADS opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.83.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

ADS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

