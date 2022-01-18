Commerce Bank Invests $220,000 in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 150.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $178.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.89. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.85 and a 52 week high of $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.80.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

