Commerce Bank Makes New $297,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 55,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 172,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 24.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 138,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 72.7% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

