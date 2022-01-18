Commerce Bank Sells 36,133 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 36,133 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,004,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after buying an additional 102,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,856,000 after buying an additional 97,351 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,059,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $146.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.62 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

