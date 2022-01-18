Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,459 Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arrival were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 66.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 217.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 74.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the second quarter worth about $157,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARVL opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Arrival has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARVL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Arrival Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

