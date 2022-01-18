Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $227,000 in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 281,247 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 45.7% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 233,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 112,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,476,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE:USAC opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -477.27%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

