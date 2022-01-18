Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,264 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 27.8% during the second quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in FOX by 807.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in FOX by 42.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

