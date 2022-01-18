Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,508,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,000 shares of company stock worth $7,960,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.70. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.