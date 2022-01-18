Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 746 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 46,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,382,000 after purchasing an additional 38,668 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $73.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

