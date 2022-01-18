Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.67 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $69.04 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

