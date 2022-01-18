Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

