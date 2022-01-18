Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 249 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,370,000 after acquiring an additional 313,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,165,000 after acquiring an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,529,000 after acquiring an additional 56,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,587,000 after acquiring an additional 112,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of HUBB opened at $200.05 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.07 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

