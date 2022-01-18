Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 954 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $155.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.82. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

