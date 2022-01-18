Commvault Systems (CVLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Commvault Systems to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 142.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commvault Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Commvault Systems worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

